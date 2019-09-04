URBANA — A Champaign man is set to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges of attempted enticement of a minor.
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment of Thomas L. Bishop, 60, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.
According to court documents, on Aug. 20, Bishop initiated a text-message conversation with a covert law-enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy on a popular online dating and chatting application.
Bishop and the undercover officer allegedly engaged in multiple sexually explicit text-message conversations, and Bishop allegedly requested that the boy send sexually explicit photos to him.
The documents said on Aug. 23, Bishop allegedly went to a pre-determined location in Champaign to meet the boy with the intent to take him to his home for a sexual encounter.
Instead, he was met by police, who arrested him.
The indictment alleges that Bishop used the internet and a cellphone, both means of interstate commerce, between Aug. 20 and 23 to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
If he’s convicted, he faces 10 years to life in federal prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.
Thursday’s arraignment will be presided by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.