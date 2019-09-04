URBANA — A Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced a father of three with prior convictions who was in a car in which police found cannabis and a gun to two years of probation.
Judge Heidi Ladd said she felt confident that Aaron Harris, 25, whose last known address was in the 200 block of South Rising Road, Champaign, had learned from his past mistakes.
Harris pleaded guilty in early July to possession of about 50 grams of cannabis.
According to reports, Harris was a passenger in a car that Champaign police stopped for a traffic violation at White Street and Prospect Avenue. In the car, police also found $178, a digital scale, small plastic bags, four cellphones and a loaded gun.
Both he and the driver, Robert Wheeler, 35, were initially charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and being armed habitual criminals.
In Harris’ case, those more serious charges were dismissed in return for his plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott had sought a prison sentence of two years for Harris, but his attorney, Dan Jackson, asked for probation, despite Harris having prior criminal convictions in his late teens for aggravated robbery and delivery of a controlled substance and 2016 and 2017 misdemeanor convictions for battery and domestic battery.
Harris’s uncle and brother both testified that he is working two jobs, taking care of three sons who are a newborn, 9 months, and 3 years old, and has grown from his past mistakes.
Harris told the judge he has an “excellent support system” and “needs to be a man” for his boys.
In August 2018, Wheeler pleaded guilty to a reduced charged of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to nine years in prison.