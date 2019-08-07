URBANA — A Champaign man linked to cocaine found in a Champaign apartment earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Martrel Mann, 29, who listed an address in the 300 block of Edgebrook Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Feb. 14, he was responsible for about 8.6 grams of cocaine that police found in an apartment in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive during a court-ordered search.
Police went there with the search warrant and knocked, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said, and Mann was seen tossing a bag later found to contain the cocaine as he came to the door.
Charges against co-defendant Keith L. Brown, 22, of Champaign, alleging he had a gun and cocaine, were dismissed in May.
Fletcher said Mann’s only prior conviction was for battery in 2009.