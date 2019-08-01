URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a small amount of heroin on him last fall has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Demerio Hilson, 33, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Queens Way, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that on Sept. 11, he had less than 15 grams of heroin.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said that on that day, members of the Street Crimes Task Force had a search warrant for Hilson’s home, but before they served it, they followed him in a car as he drove to a fast-food restaurant on Anthony Drive in Champaign.
There, they saw him drop a bag from the car window that contained heroin.
As part of his sentence, Hilson was ordered to spend eight days in jail with credit for time served, perform 50 hours of public service and pay more than $1,100 in fines and costs.
A more serious charge alleging he intended to sell the heroin was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Court records show Hilson had prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding driving under suspension, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.