URBANA — A Champaign man who tried to proposition a teen to have sex with him while he was drunk has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Jacinto Chavez, 43, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Fairfax Drive, to six months in the county jail. Chavez has already served 307 days.
In February, a jury convicted him of indecent solicitation of a child and obstructing identification in connection with his behavior Aug. 22 in his own neighborhood.
Testimony at trial was that Chavez approached a 15-year-old girl near her home and told her he wanted to have sex with her and would pay her for it. She went inside and returned with a relative, who ordered Chavez to leave. He persisted in his request for sex, leaving his wallet out.
When the teen saw Chavez a few days later, she alerted her family members and police were called. Officers said he gave them a different name and tried to walk away from them.
On Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson argued for a four-year prison term for Chavez, who had two prior driving under the influence convictions and one for driving under revocation.
“In the Hispanic community, there is a lot of pressure for younger victims not to call the police. The people who prey on them know this,” Larson said.
He suggested that’s because victims risk deportation if police realize they are in this country illegally.
“If they try to speak up, they risk endangering friends and family. It’s an impossible situation to be in,” Larson said, hailing the girl’s courage in bringing Chavez’s actions to the attention of authorities and urging the judge to send a message.
Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti argued that it was Chavez’s alcohol abuse that made his otherwise hardworking client act as he did. A sex offender evaluator found that Chavez, one of 11 children and the father of three, suffered from no sexual disorders.
Allegretti argued for probation, saying it was “punishment enough” that Chavez would have to register as a sex offender for life because of the solicitation conviction, and that he already served 10 months in jail.
Allegretti reminded Webber that Chavez did not touch the teen.
Webber ordered Chavez to have no contact with the victim or her family, consume no alcohol, get a substance abuse evaluation and perform 75 hours of public service.