URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having drugs for sale in his Champaign home more than a year ago has begun a sentence of probation and home detention.
Christopher Dorsett, 29, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone.
Dorsett was sentenced to four years of probation and six months in the county jail but was approved for electronic home detention, which began Wednesday.
The charges stemmed from his arrest May 22, 2018, in a home on Hedge Road in Champaign.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers learned on May 21, 2018, that a suspicious package had been mailed to the home from California, so police intercepted it, got a search warrant and opened it to find about 4 ounces of cannabis wax.
They closed the package and had it delivered, then got a search warrant for the home. In the home, they found cannabis; products containing cannabis; oxycodone; morphine; Ecstasy; and hydrocodone pills.
Dorsett denied that he sold the pills but admitted knowing about them, according to reports.
Co-defendant Kelly D. Adams, 41, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Dorsett also pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a Jan. 11 incident in Urbana for a concurrent sentence of probation and home confinement. In that case, a second count of manufacture or delivery of cannabis was dismissed.