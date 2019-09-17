URBANA — A man who admitted he possessed a gun stolen several years ago from a Champaign store is headed to prison for six years.
Bailey Turner, 59, whose last known address was in the 500 block of North Garfield Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a stolen weapon.
Turner admitted that on May 25, 2018, he had in his home a .22-caliber rifle that had been stolen in August 2013 from the Rural King store at 913 W. Marketview Drive.
In May 2018, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had received information that three guns had been advertised for sale from Turner’s residence.
They obtained a search warrant and found one handgun and two rifles, one of which had been reported stolen in the 2013 Rural King burglary.
Because of Turner‘s prior convictions, he had to be sentenced as a Class X felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson agreed to dismiss two other counts alleging Turner was an armed habitual criminal.
His prior convictions include two for armed robbery from 1985 and 1986 and others for theft, domestic battery and driving under suspension.
Webber agreed to allow Turner to remain free until Nov. 6, when he is to turn himself in to begin his prison sentence.