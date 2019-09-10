URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having cocaine that he intended to sell has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Kevin A. Henry, 31, whose last known local address was in the 1700 block of Valley Road, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber on Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He admitted having about 7 grams of the drug when police searched his home on June 6. Police also found cannabis and more than $1,200 cash.
He was also sentenced to 98 days in jail but given credit for time served, and ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and participate in a partner-abuse intervention program.
In return for his guilty plea, two other criminal cases were dismissed. In one, he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and battery for an incident that allegedly happened in March in Champaign.
The other was an armed robbery that allegedly happened Dec. 9, 2018, when he got into a dispute with another driver in Urbana regarding who was at fault in an accident. Henry was accused of stealing items as repayment from the other driver while threatening him with a mallet.