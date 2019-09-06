URBANA — A Champaign man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of probation for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to residence in two cases to which he pleaded guilty in July.
Eugene Joiner, 20, will serve the two sentences imposed by Judge Roger Webber at the same time.
Joiner, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Burnetta Drive, told the judge he had changed while waiting in jail for his cases to be resolved.
In the aggravated battery case, Joiner admitted that on June 2, 2018, he hit his then-girlfriend at an apartment in the 100 block of East John Street, Champaign. A more serious charge of aggravated domestic battery that alleged that he tried to strangle her was dismissed.
He also admitted to taking part in forcing his way into a home in the 1700 block of Joanne Lane on Nov. 16, 2018, with two other men.
The resident was forced onto a couch and the intruders made off with a video-game console and games. Joiner and one co-defendant were caught shortly after at a home on Burnetta Drive.
In return for his plea to trespass, more serious charges of robbery, aggravated robbery and residential burglary were dismissed.
Also dismissed was a robbery charge stemming from a July 23, 2018, mugging of a man in the 1000 block of South First Street, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman sought a prison sentence for Joiner, while his attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, asked the judge for a community-based sentence.
Webber said he was swayed by Joiner’s remarks about wanting to leave his criminal lifestyle behind and ordered him to perform 75 hours of public service and get mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations.
Webber also sentenced Joiner to 111 days in jail with credit for time served.
Dedman said Joiner’s record consisted of two prior adjudications for robbery as a juvenile from three years ago.