URBANA — A Champaign man is being held in the county jail in lieu of $750,000 bond on a charge that he sexually molested a child earlier this week.
Christopher Travis, 23, was arraigned Thursday on a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault alleging that on Wednesday he engaged in a sex act at a home in Champaign with a victim under the age of 13.
The child’s mother reported the alleged conduct to police. In an interview with police, Travis made admissions about what had happened. Police continue to investigate him.
Hearing the allegations and that Travis had a previous adjudication as a minor for robbery, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond and ordered that if Travis can post it, he must wear a GPS bracelet. Olmstead also ordered Travis to have no contact with the victim and to return to court Nov. 29.
If convicted of the Class X charge, Travis faces six to 60 years in prison.