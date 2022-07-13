URBANA — A Champaign man found sleeping in a city park early Wednesday with a loaded gun in his lap and suspected cocaine nearby is in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bond.
Kiyon T. Webb, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of Frank Drive, was charged Wednesday with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
A Champaign police report said that at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, an officer found two men asleep in a car at Kaufman Lake on West Springfield Avenue, which is closed to the public after dark.
The officer could see that Webb, the passenger, had a semiautomatic handgun in his lap. It was later found to be loaded and had a bullet in the chamber. Webb does not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
Near Webb’s seat, police found a cellphone and a plastic bag containing just under 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Police got Webb out of the car and found a digital scale, another cellphone, a small amount of cannabis and cash on him. He initially gave police a different name, but later admitting he lied because he knew he was wanted on a “bogus” warrant.
Webb admitted he came to the park with a friend to smoke a cannabis blunt and that they fell asleep. He said he was carrying the gun for protection because he had been shot in the past.
He said he found the crack on the sidewalk near another park and did not know what it was.
Judge Brett Olmstead also arraigned Webb on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver cannabis filed in early May that stemmed from a Feb. 26 incident.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest in that case but had not been served until the officer found Webb on Wednesday. Olmstead had earlier set bond on those charges at $300,000.
In that case, a Champaign police report said Webb had been shot at an unknown location and told police who came to the hospital to talk with him that he hadn’t seen who shot him.
In a jacket that Webb had with him at the hospital, police found about an ounce of cannabis, a digital scale and a gun magazine that held 20 rounds of ammunition. He told police the magazine was his and that he had a gun earlier but threw it somewhere that he did not remember. Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum asked Olmstead for a high bond on the new case, saying that Webb allegedly had a loaded gun, lied to police about his identity and was not fully cooperative with police in February when they investigated the earlier shooting.
Addressing Webb directly, Olmstead said, “You have to understand what an illegal, loaded weapon means for dangerousness in this community at this time. There has to be an end.”
The judge then set Webb’s bond at $800,000 in the new case, meaning if he wants to get out of jail before both his cases are resolved, he will have to post $11,000 in cash.
If convicted of the armed violence charge — the most serious — Webb faces a mandatory prison term of between 15 and 30 years.