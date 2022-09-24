CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man accused of sexually molesting a child is expected to be arraigned Monday.
Matthew Stannard, 29, was arrested Friday morning by Champaign police in the 2600 block of Hunters Pond Run where he was staying.
He had been charged Thursday with a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison of between six and 60 years upon conviction.
The charge alleges sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 that happened some time in the last year when Stannard was in a position of caretaking the child.
The allegations came to the attention of Champaign police in May and have been under investigation since then.
Police obtained enough information through disclosures the child made to a trained forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center to obtain the arrest warrant for Stannard Thursday.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on the warrant for Stannard at $500,000.