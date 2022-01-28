URBANA – A Champaign man is in police custody for the September fatal shooting of a man in Urbana.
U.S. marshals arrested Jonathan E. Brumfield, 32, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, Thursday evening for the Sept. 11 murder of Kendall K. Jones. Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said the marshals found him in Urbana.
Besides first-degree murder, he is also charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Mr. Jones, 33, of Urbana, was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way about 4:40 a.m. that Saturday, the victim of multiple gun shots. His was one of 10 gun homicides in Urbana last year. Arrests have been made in half those cases.
Smysor said the alleged gunman and Mr. Jones knew each other.
“There were people at a residence hanging out together. Some of them left, not under good terms. Some of those people returned to the residence with Brumfield. The fight began again and shots were fired,” Smysor said.
Urbana police found about two dozen casings from three different kinds of guns. No weapons were recovered at the crime scene, however.
Urbana police connected Brumfield to the murder through a combination of physical evidence, many interviews and surveillance videos, Smysor said.
Brumfield faces penalties ranging from 45 years to life in prison if he is convicted of personally firing the gun that killed Mr. Jones. The investigation is ongoing.
Brumfield has previous convictions dating to 2007 for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death, and burglary.