URBANA — A Champaign man who had more than 4 pounds of cannabis and guns in his home has been indicted for those offenses.
Donte Johnson, 38, who listed an address in the 600 block of Sedgegrass Drive, is due back in court Wednesday after being criminally charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis in connection with a business he was allegedly running out of his home.
A report from the Street Crimes Task Force said that officers had been looking into Johnson’s alleged sales activity for long enough that they got a judge to issue a search warrant for his home, which they served Oct. 12.
In the house, they found a pistol and a shotgun. In several places in the house, garage, and in his car, police found a total of about 2,185 grams of cannabis and cannabis edibles, or approximately 4 ½ pounds of products and packaging for it. They also found 57 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and $480 cash.
Johnson told officers he started selling cannabis six to seven months ago and had about 25 customers.
On Oct. 22, Johnson posted just over $30,000 in cash to win his release, following his Oct. 12 arrest.
Court records show he has a previous drug conviction out of Kankakee County for which he was sentenced to prison and another conviction for criminal trespass to land.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony offenses, Johnson faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.