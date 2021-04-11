CHAMPAIGN - A 30-year-old man has become the second homicide victim of the year in Champaign County.
This time, it’s Champaign police trying to learn why he was shot.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Aaron Jamerson of Champaign.
A release from the police department said officers were sent to Neil and Vine streets just minutes before midnight Saturday for shots fired.
Minutes later, they learned that a man had been brought to a local hospital in a personal vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mr. Jamerson died at 12:28 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Police found what they believe is the crime scene in a parking lot on East Vine Street, near the 600 block of North Neil. They believe Mr. Jamerson was outside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds before being put in another vehicle to go to the hospital.
Any resident or business in that area who has video surveillance is asked to share it with Champaign police by contacting them at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
On Friday night, Eric Kirk, 34, of Champaign, was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Prairie Green apartment complex in the 2500 block of East Washington Street in Urbana. Police believe he was the target of one or more shooters. They found more than 60 bullet casings at that crime scene.
Mr. Kirk was the first murder of the year in the county. Last year, there were 15 homicides in the county, 10 of them in Champaign, two in Urbana, and three in the county’s jurisdiction.