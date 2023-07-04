Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old Champaign man is dead after a shooting incident Monday night.
At 7:06 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Springfield. Inside an apartment, they located the unresponsive victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Officers continue to canvass the apartment complex.
Residents or businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify police.
It is the fourth homicide of the year in Champaign.
It is the second shooting death to occur at the apartment complex since June 24. Keith J. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign, was fatally shot in the parking lot late that Saturday night.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.