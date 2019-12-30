URBANA — A 27-year-old Champaign man was arraigned Monday on charges of residential burglary and theft over $500 stemming from a crime that happened more than a year ago.
Davon McDonald, who listed an address in the 600 block of Irvine Road, was arrested by Champaign police Sunday on a warrant that had been issued in April.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said McDonald was linked to a break-in that happened Dec. 3, 2018, at a home in the 1800 block of Columbia Boulevard, Urbana.
Apperson said the residents reported that day that their mobile home had been forcibly entered and multiple items stolen. Among the purloined goods were an xBox gaming system, a computer tower, a safe, 47-inch and a 55-inch televisions, an iPad, birth certificates and Social Security cards.
Apperson said investigators linked McDonald to the crime because he allegedly pawned several of the items at pawn shops in Champaign and Urbana.
Some of the items, including the birth certificates and the safe were later found at Kaufman Lake in west Champaign, Apperson said.
Judge Adam Dill advised McDonald that if convicted of the residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
McDonald remained in the county jail Monday in lieu of $30,000 bond and was told to be back in court Jan. 14.
He was also charged Monday with misdemeanor obstructing identification for allegedly giving a false name to the Champaign police officer who found him.