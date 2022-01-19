URBANA — A Champaign man with a lengthy criminal history who pleaded guilty to having a gun he used to threaten a woman and driving drunk in two separate cases faces six to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.
Toimail Walton, 45, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Cambridge Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated driving under the influence for an incident that happened Oct. 25, 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Urbana police found Walton asleep in a sport utility vehicle on Lake Street. When they tried to wake him, he was mumbling and admitted he had been drinking. Police also found cannabis in the vehicle.
Walton, who had three previous DUI convictions, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.115 percent, Fletcher said.
In the other case, Walton pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault for conduct he committed Dec. 25, 2020.
On that day, he was visiting with his son and the child’s mother at a Champaign home when she asked Walton to leave because he had consumed too much alcohol. He pulled a gun and threatened to harm her and the child, Fletcher said.
Police later recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from Walton, who is not allowed to have guns because of previous felony convictions, including five for drug-related crimes.
Because he was out on bond in the DUI case when the other crime was committed, Walton will have to serve those sentences consecutively.
Fletcher agreed to seek no more than six years for the DUI. Walton faces three to 14 years for the possession of a weapon by a felon.
In return for those pleas, Fletcher said he will dismiss a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon alleging that Walton had a gun in the sport utility vehicle in which he was a passenger on April 10 when it crashed into a car driven by Cong Nguyen, 47, of Champaign, killing her.
The alleged drunken driver of the speeding SUV, Kendall Jones, 33, of Urbana, was murdered by gunfire six months later in Urbana. His killer has not been charged.
Fletcher also plans to dismiss another felony case in which Walton was charged with domestic battery for a May 2020 incident.
Both of those will be dismissed after he is sentenced on March 11.