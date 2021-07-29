URBANA — A convicted felon who had heroin and guns in his home three years ago has been sentenced to 24½ years in the penitentiary.
Quintez L. Turner, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, possessing heroin with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
At his sentencing hearing last week, Judge Colin Bruce found that Turner’s prior criminal record, including three drug-related convictions from Champaign County in 2000, 2005 and 2014, qualified him as a career criminal.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer presented Bruce with evidence of Turner’s prior heroin dealing and history of violence in hopes of getting him a lengthier sentence.
The charges to which he pleaded guilty stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2018, court-authorized search of an apartment in Champaign where Turner was staying. Drug Enforcement Administration and Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers found two guns, including an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, as well as heroin intended for sale.
Turner has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service since his arrest that day.