URBANA -- A Champaign man who admitted he battered a woman in his home has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Jacolby Simpson, 23, who listed an address in the 100 block of West Green Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
The charge stemmed from his arrest Nov. 22 for putting his hands over the mouth of a woman who was screaming because she did not want to have sex with him.
A Champaign police report said her protests were so loud that a neighbor could hear them and contacted police.
In return for Simpson’s plea to the battery charge, the state dismissed a charge of criminal sexual assault.
Court records show he had a prior conviction for resisting a peace officer. He was given credit on his sentence for 244 days served.