URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a younger man he knew while threatening him has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Sayvion Adorno, 20, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated robbery in connection with the July 29, 2019, stickup of a young man at the Mattis North apartment complex in Champaign.
The victim, then 16, told police that a man he knew only as Sayvion approached him and pulled what he believed to be a gun and pointed it at him. He then reached in the teen’s pocket and took $500 from him.
The teen told police he had just cashed his paycheck and still had his pay stub.
The teen identified Adorno through a photo lineup, and when confronted, Adorno confessed to robbing the youth, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said.
The charge he pleaded guilty to said that Adorno “indicated” he had a gun. A more serious charge of armed robbery alleging he had a real weapon was dismissed.
Adorno was given credit for 16 months already served in the county jail.
Alferink told the judge that Adorno’s only previous conviction was for domestic battery when he was a juvenile.