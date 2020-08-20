URBANA — A Champaign man who said he drove into a crowd of people to escape being jumped was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.
And the man left paralyzed from the waist down from Derek Overton’s rash action said he’s trying not to be bitter.
“I have my days,” said Jason Dudley. “There’s no point in dwelling on it. I just take one day at a time.”
Dudley, 32 and a father of six, was present in court when Overton, 24, a man he used to consider a friend, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Although it’s a Class 2 felony, Overton faced Class X penalties of between six and 30 years in prison because of his prior convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery and attempted residential burglary.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time for the crime that happened Sept. 24, 2019, outside a liquor store in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue. He’s already served 253 days.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum, who negotiated the plea agreement with Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, said about 9:10 p.m. on that Tuesday, several people were in the parking lot when a couple of fights broke out, reportedly a tiff over the car Overton was driving, which he was keeping for another man serving a prison term.
The fights were over, McCallum said, when Overton backed into a crowd, hitting people, then put the car in drive and ran over a sidewalk where more people were standing and took off.
Witnesses said no one threatened Overton with a gun as he had claimed, McCallum said.
Dudley sustained a spinal injury that left him confined to a wheelchair. His girlfriend, Chanez Williams, said Dudley spent more than three months in Carle Hospital before being released in mid-January to a new life as a disabled person.
“Every day is a struggle,” Williams said. “Me and the kids have to deal with it, too.”
The couple has four children together, ranging in age from 1 to 13.
“The 3-year-old says, ‘I wish my dad could walk,’ ” Williams said.
Dudley said in addition to knowing that he’ll never walk again, he is constantly physically aware of what happened.
“I’m in pain all day (from) the nerves in my hands, arms and back,” he said, adding he didn’t believe Overton showed any remorse.
At an earlier resentencing for an aggravated battery during which McCallum put on testimony about Overton driving over the people, Overton claimed he was scared because he was fighting people with guns and that he did not intend to hurt anyone.
Also injured in the melee was Marc Washington, who sustained a broken foot and a broken arm, McCallum said.
The prosecutor said video showed a third person on the ground injured but that person never came forward to authorities.
Overton was on the run until mid-December, when U.S. Marshals found him in Champaign.
Judge Tom Difanis accepted Overton’s plea agreement but turned down his request for a three-month furlough before reporting for prison.
Ham said his client, whom he described as a model prisoner in the county jail, wanted time to work and see his three children, and was not a flight risk. McCallum objected, reminding Difanis of the three months Overton was at large after driving through the crowd.
Overton said he intends to seek drug treatment in prison.
In return for Overton’s guilty plea, McCallum agreed to dismiss other counts of aggravated battery and failure to report an accident in that case and a separate case in which he was charged with residential burglary and theft at a Champaign apartment in August 2019.