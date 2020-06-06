URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted possessing a gun he should not have had has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Patrick Briggs, 18, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful possession of a weapon and was given credit for 149 days already served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on Jan. 8, the Street Crimes Task Force was doing surveillance near Walnut and Garwood streets in Champaign and saw what they believed to be a drug sale going on in a vehicle.
When police saw Briggs get out, an officer wearing a marked police vest approached him. Briggs ran and as he did, the officer saw Briggs reach into his waistband and throw something. Police found a fully loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Decatur in the area where Briggs was seen throwing the item.
Alferink said Briggs had a prior juvenile adjudication for the same crime.