URBANA — A Champaign man with a lengthy criminal record who had four handguns in an apartment has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Michael R. Roberts, 27, pleaded guilty in late March to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The single charge stemmed from a Sept. 24 court-authorized search of an apartment in the 2100 block of West White Street, Champaign, that turned up four handguns, ammunition, a drum-style magazine and about a pound of cannabis.
Also arrested with Roberts were Timothy S. Turner, 27, and Martin D. Davis, 27. Turner pleaded guilty to a weapons offense in December and was sentenced to four years in prison. Davis’ case remains unresolved. He’s charged with possessing the cannabis intended for sale and obstructing identification.
On Thursday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum heard aggravating evidence put on by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink through Champaign police Detective James Hobson regarding 16 Snapchat videos Hobson obtained in a search of Roberts’ account, all showing him with guns, some of which had drum-style magazines and laser sights.
Court records show Roberts had previous felony convictions for forgery, theft, robbery, retail theft and theft with a prior theft conviction which make him ineligible to have guns.
Roberts’ attorney, Audrey Thompson of Urbana, asked for a minimum sentence of three years behind bars, noting the hardship his absence will create for family members for whom Roberts provides care.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for seven days served.