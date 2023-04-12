URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Prentiss Jackson, 40, whose last address was on the 3300 block of Stoneway Court, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce in federal court in Urbana.
Jackson was arrested after fleeing a June 11 traffic stop by Urbana police.
Police had asked him to get out of his vehicle after he handed an officer marijuana that was inside the vehicle. But when Jackson got out of the vehicle, he ran away, producing a Ruger handgun.
After he was caught officers found he was also carrying the drug ecstasy and a large amount of cash.
Prior to his sentencing hearing Monday, Jackson pleaded guilty to a single-count indictment.
Bruce found at the hearing Monday that Jackson possessed the gun in connection with a felony drug offense, and ordered that the sentence he was imposing run consecutive to any sentence Jackson gets for violating conditions of his supervised release from a 2010 narcotics conviction.
Jackson is set to appear before U.S. District Judge James Shadid Thursday in federal court in Peoria in connection with violating his supervised release. For that offense, he faces up to an additional five years in prison.
Jackson had initially been charged in June in state court with being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of ecstasy, but those charges were dismissed when federal authorities chose to prosecute him.
Jackson had other state convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing justice and resisting arrest, according to Champaign County court records.