URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon he was not allowed to have has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Ronnie M. Reed, 37, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Paula Drive, admitted that on Oct. 4, he had a gun in his home. With previous convictions for burglary, theft and drugs, Reed is not allowed to have a weapon.
A more serious charge alleging that he also possessed a machine gun was dismissed.
Reed was arrested along with Tarell Pettis Jr., 25, of Urbana, on Oct. 4, after police had pursued Pettis, who was in a car, to Reed’s home on Paula Drive.
Members of the Street Crimes Task Force had wanted to talk to Pettis about his possible involvement in another crime.
Police surrounded Reed’s Paula Drive home and eventually he and Pettis and other occupants came out.
Police found three guns in the house, including a Glock pistol fitted with a conversion switch to make it fire automatically.
Reed was given credit on his sentence for 171 days already served. Pettis’ case remains unresolved. He’s due back in court April 11.