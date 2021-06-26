ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Champaign Central High School and former Danville Area Community College basketball player has been killed in Atlanta.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said Bailey Dee, 20, whose family is in Champaign, was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m. Saturday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, the victim of a shooting.
A release from the Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a condominium complex in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue in downtown Atlanta at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found three men outside who had been shot.
Mr. Dee was apparently dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.
Homicide detectives are working to determine what happened, but Atlanta TV station WXIA-11 Alive reported that the trio was outside when a dark-colored SUV drove past and fired at them randomly.
Mr. Dee played basketball for one year at Danville Area Community College.
He was a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball second-team selection as a Central junior in 2017 and also spent time playing at St. Louis Christian Academy.
Gavin Sullivan, director and coach of the Midwest Prospect Academy AAU basketball team for which Mr. Dee once played, was among those grieving via social media Saturday morning.
“There is just some stuff a tweet/post can’t explain,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. “Heart is hurting big time this morning hearing (about) the passing of 2018 Alum Bailey Dee. Thoughts & Prayers up to all those broken over this news as well. Gone way to (sic) soon. Rest In Paradise My Guy.”