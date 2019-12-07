CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly shot another man outside an apartment in northwest Urbana last month is in police custody for that as well as a weapons violation and aggravated battery to a police officer.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Jawon E. Brown, 19, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, at $500,000 after arraigning him in two criminal cases following his arrest after a chase Thursday afternoon.
Arrested with Brown on Thursday was Wayne Colson III, 24, of the 1300 block of East Michigan Avenue, Urbana.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force supervisor Sgt. Dave Griffet said two of his officers spotted Brown in a car in the parking lot of the CVS at 107 W. Green St., C, about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Griffet said they knew that Urbana police wanted to talk to Brown about the Nov. 21 shooting of a 23-year-old man at the Hamilton of the Park apartment complex on Brookstone Drive.
As officers surrounded the car, Brown allegedly pulled forward and hit an unmarked squad car. Griffet said an officer then went to the driver’s side and reached in to put the car in park. As he did so, Brown allegedly punched him in the neck.
About the time Brown had pulled forward, Colson jumped from the passenger side of the car and ran east.
After Brown allegedly hit the officer, he then crawled to the passenger side and jumped out too, also running east.
Griffet said after several minutes, officers arrested Colson near the corner of William and Prairie streets and Brown in a parking lot at 50 E. Green St.
In the car the men had run from, police found a loaded 9 mm handgun with a round in the chamber, Griffet said.
Brown was charged Friday with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting at Hamilton on the Park.
In that case, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said about 3:20 p.m. that Thursday, three men knocked on the door of the apartment on Brookstone Drive where the man was with his girlfriend. He went outside and got into a physical fight with James Brown, 25, the older brother of Juwan Brown.
A witness heard James Brown ask where the gun was, then heard a shot fired and reported that the shooting victim then crawled back in the apartment. The victim reported that Jawon Brown had shot him.
Police had been looking for Jawon Brown since that day and found him Thursday.
In addition to the charge of aggravated battery with a gun for allegedly shooting the man, Jawon Brown was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
If convicted of the shooting, he faces six to 30 years in prison and if convicted of the other offenses, up to 14 years.
Colson was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly possessing the gun.
Because of prior felony convictions, neither man is allowed to possess a weapon. Dill set bond for Colson at $150,000.
Also on Friday, the state’s attorney charged James Brown, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Fairfax Drive, Champaign, with mob action for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 fight that led to the shooting.
James Brown had already been charged in early September with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and reckless discharge of a gun in connection with an Aug. 22 incident in Urbana. He was out on bond when the shooting happened at Hamilton on the Park but was arrested Nov. 26 on a warrant after he failed to appear in court in the earlier weapons case.
He’s being held on a total of $14,340 bond and is supposed to be back in court Dec. 13 for a probable-cause hearing.
Jawon Brown and Colson are due back in court Dec. 19 for a preliminary hearing in their cases.
Police continue to look for one other man who may have been involved in the Hamilton on the Park shooting.