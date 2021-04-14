URBANA — A Champaign man wanted on a warrant for a weapons violation who fled from police Tuesday has been charged with another weapons violation.
Kytiece Frazier, 25, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Willis Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing from police for his actions Tuesday as well as unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with an incident last month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers were looking for Frazier in connection with shots fired in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive, Champaign, on March 20.
In that case, he argued with someone at that address, allegedly pointed a gun at people and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. The would-be victims ran to hide, and Frazier ran into the backyard, where they heard a shot fired.
Late Tuesday afternoon, police spotted him leaving a house in Rantoul and clocked him driving over 100 mph in a rental car, disregarding stop signs as he made his way to Urbana, Larson said.
He eventually drove the car to the 2000 block of Vawter Street in Urbana and got out and ran.
Larson said police found Frazier in a stairwell of an apartment building. Near him was a holster and a magazine with eight rounds of ammunition in it. They did not find a gun.
Frazier, convicted in 2016 of possessing a stolen vehicle and 2017 for driving under revocation, is not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition.
Judge Adam Dill informed Frazier that if convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.
Dill set his bond on the new case at $100,000; it was $25,000 on the existing warrant. That means he’ll have to come up with $12,500 cash to be released.
He’s due back in court May 18.