CHICAGO - A man wanted for a carjacking in Champaign last fall has been arrested in Chicago by federal marshals.
A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Javon Tate, 24, in late January after he was charged with vehicular hijacking, attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint in connection with an Oct. 23 series of incidents in west Champaign.
Champaign police reports said officers were sent to the Thornton gas station, 101 S. Mattis Ave., about 9:30 p.m. because a man was reportedly holding a gun to the head of a woman inside a car.
Police arrived and as they were surrounding the car, a man later identified as Tate got out of the car, dropped a bag of cannabis on the ground, then got back in and the car took off.
Police followed and when the car came to a stop, the woman was in it but Tate ran off.
The woman said that earlier she had been in the Gramercy Park apartments parking lot with a male friend in her car when Tate allegedly leaned into the passenger window, pointed a gun at her male friend, and demanded money and drugs.
The male friend told the would-be robber to get in so he could take him to where the money was.
Once in the car, they went to another apartment complex, picked up the gunman’s girlfriend, then headed to the Thornton’s on Mattis to go to an ATM.
The male and the gunman’s girlfriend went inside the station to the ATM while the other woman remained in the car with the man who had the gun. That’s what police saw when they arrived at Thornton’s.
A cellphone left in the vehicle led police to Tate, who had been at large since that night. He was found in ChicagoWednesday by U.S. Marshals with the Great Lakes Task Force. It’s not know how soon he will be returned to Champaign County.
Court records show that Tate was one of several men sentenced in early 2017 to seven years in prison for taking part in dismembering the body of Ashley Gibson, 24, of Champaign, after she died at a home on Hedge Road in Champaign on April 17 or 18, 2016, of a drug overdose.
He also has a prior conviction for aggravated driving under the influence.
If convicted of the vehicular hijacking, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of four to 30 years.