CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man wanted in connection with a July shooting in Champaign that left a man seriously injured has been arrested.
Lavante Neal, 21, was arrested by U.S. marshals about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue in Champaign. He was booked into the jail about 11:20 a.m. for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Neal had been charged with that Class X felony offense on July 22 and a warrant issued that same day for his arrest, carrying a bond of $750,000.
The charge accuses him of shooting a 35-year-old man about 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of North James Street.
Champaign police found the man with the life-threatening injury to his abdomen. At the time, Lt. Nathan Rath said the shooting was not a random act.
If convicted, Neal faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
He was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.