CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police want help finding a man they believe shot a woman in west Champaign last month.
A release from Champaign police said Milton Davis, 25, whose last known address was on Sherwood Court, is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman about 10:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the 100 block of Kenwood Road.
She has since been released from the hospital after treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower part of her body.
The state’s attorney’s office obtained the arrest warrant two days after the shooting but police have been unable to find Davis. A judge set bond on the warrant at $100,000.
Davis is described as black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the shooting or his whereabouts, call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or those wanting to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.