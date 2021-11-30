URBANA — University of Illinois police officers allegedly discovered a handgun and extended magazine in the car of a wanted Champaign man during a traffic stop Sunday night near campus.
Around 1 a.m., UI officers stopped a vehicle near Goodwin and Oregon avenues in Urbana. Police said the vehicle did not have a front license plate.
After the vehicle was stopped, dispatchers notified the officers that the owner of the vehicle was Keandre Delaney, 35, of Champaign, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court related to the charge of resisting a police officer.
Police said the officer recognized the man in the passenger-side front seat as Delaney.
The officers detained Delaney and searched the vehicle, allegedly finding a handgun with an extended magazine concealed under a cloth in the passenger side door of the vehicle, where Delaney previously sat.
According to police, the magazine contained 28 rounds of ammunition and another round in the chamber of the gun. An unsealed bag containing 6 grams of cannabis was found in the passenger door, police said.
Officers arrested Delaney for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and took him to the Champaign County Jail. The driver of Delaney’s vehicle was released with a verbal warning.
Three UIPD arrests made in the last three weeks have allegedly netted guns with extended magazines.
“The officers who initiated the traffic stop early Sunday were part of a two-person extra unit that University Police deployed earlier this semester specifically to address concerning trends in gun violence occurring in off-campus areas of Campustown,” according to the UIPD press release.