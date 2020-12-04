URBANA - A Champaign man with a 15-year criminal history who is accused of shooting at two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies from a speeding car early Friday is being held on $1 million bond.
Lawrence Lewis III, 27, of the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, was charged Friday with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and being an armed habitual criminal.
All of those are Class X felonies, the most serious of which could net him 45 years behind bars if he is convicted.
Neither of the deputies who were in the same squad car, Chelsea Keyes or Taylor Doege, was physically harmed. Doege, a rookie, is receiving field training from Keyes.
Their ordeal started around midnight Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Adam Dill, when Keyes spotted the car that Lewis was in speeding south on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said before Keyes could even activate her lights to initiate a traffic stop, several shots were fired at the squad car. Investigators confirmed that the Tahoe was not hit.
The speeding car then got off U.S. 45 and headed west on Interstate 74. Police from Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and the Illinois State Police joined in the pursuit of the fleeing car, which exited I-74 at Prospect Avenue and headed north.
The car crashed near Olympian Road and Lewis got out to run, but was quickly caught not far from the vehicle by Champaign police officers.
Alferink said police found a black Glock handgun on the ground near the car. Inside the car, they found an AR-15 assault rifle, another Glock handgun and a loaded “drum magazine,” designed to significantly increase a gun’s bullet capacity.
Alferink asked Judge Adam Dill to consider a $10 million bond for Lewis, noting that he is currently out on bond in two other weapons cases in which he is charged with the Class X felony offense of being an armed habitual criminal.
In one of those cases, Lewis was among a group of men at a home on East Eureka Street on July 28, 2019, and allegedly possessed a gun. Champaign police had been sent there because of a fight.
Lewis was out on bond in that case when he was arrested again Dec. 6, 2019, for having a gun.
Dill explained to Lewis that if he’s convicted of any of the charges filed Friday, he would have to serve the sentences for that after the sentences he could receive in the two previous armed habitual criminal cases.
His prior convictions, which date to 2010, include five for drug offenses and others for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His felonies mean he is not allowed to possess a gun.
Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom sought a much lower bond for Lewis, saying he has three children and lives with his sister.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the shooting.