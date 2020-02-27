CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in jail on charges that he shot three men in a car last fall.
A release from Champaign police said Gregory Sappington, 38, of the 1100 block of Beardsley Avenue, had been wanted since late January for aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison terms upon conviction.
The charges stemmed from a Nov. 21 incident in Champaign.
About 10:30 p.m. that Thursday, police received reports of shots being fired near State Street and Bradley Avenue. As officers were searching for the crime scene, they were told that three men, ages 19, 19 and 20, had shown up at a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
All the men were treated and released.
The police investigation revealed that the shooting happened in a driveway of a home in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue and that several shots had been fired, hitting the three men and the car they were in. Police found a gun and cannabis in the driveway of the home as well.
Sappington is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond and is expected in court Friday for arraignment.
U.S. Marshals and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested him Thursday morning at a home on Beardsley where he was staying.