URBANA — A Champaign man who said he wanted more time before turning himself in to serve a prison sentence is back in jail, facing charges related to that and a new incident.
Milton Davis, 26, whose last known address was on Sherwood Court, was arrested about 12:40 p.m. Monday by members of the Champaign County Street Task Force after having been at large for a month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said police stopped him in a car in north Champaign after he left the Bristol Place Apartments. He was wearing a full ski mask and allegedly had about 1.5 grams of Ecstasy on him and about a gram of cannabis.
A judge ordered Davis in late April to turn himself in May 28 to begin a prison sentence, but he did not. When asked why Monday, Davis told police he “wanted more time,” according to McCallum.
If convicted of the escape charge filed when he didn’t turn himself in and the drug charge filed Tuesday, Davis faces more prison time.
On April 26, a jury had been selected to try Davis for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a Jan. 22, 2020, shooting in the Gramercy Park apartment complex on Kenwood Road in which a 26-year-old woman was hit by a bullet in the ankle.
McCallum said two groups of relatives were in a dispute over the conduct of a 12-year-old girl related to them when Davis fired shots, some of which were aimed at the ground.
Rather than go to trial, Davis pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery for a five-year prison sentence and the other charges were dismissed.
Judge Roger Webber granted a request by Davis’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, to let Davis remain free a month to get his affairs in order. Propps and McCallum agreed that Davis had never missed previous hearings and had already been jailed for 277 days.
Warrants for his arrest were issued in the shooting case and on the escape charge when he did not show up at the jail May 28.
He was also charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine stemming from the suspected drugs police found on him Monday. If convicted, he faces an extended prison term of up to 10 years, although the offense is eligible for probation.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Davis sent to the Department of Corrections on his conviction for attempted aggravated battery. He's due back in court Aug. 17 on the escape and drug charges. His bond in the latter two cases was set at $150,000.