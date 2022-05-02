URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on campus then got into a struggle with police has been charged with several felony offenses.
A Champaign police report said that on Friday just before 1 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of East Green Street where a woman said a man, later identified as Joshua Rayburn, 40, of the 1700 block of Burnetta Street, grabbed her by the arm and tried to take her money.
After being prevented from doing that, Rayburn allegedly entered the Target store, 603 E. Green St., stole gum and fled.
Officers found him in the area reportedly threatening to kill workers who were setting up for the marathon races set to begin Friday evening.
Combative with officers, Rayburn had to have cuffs put on his hands and feet but he was able to free his feet from the hobble and kick at the squad car windows.
During the struggle with police, he tried to take a sergeant’s taser and bit and hit multiple officers while cursing at them.
On Monday, Rayburn was charged with attempted disarming of a police officer, burglary for the entry to Target to steal, attempted robbery and aggravated battery for grabbing the woman and trying to take her money and resisting a peace officer.
For the most serious of the charges he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison if convicted.
After hearing Rayburn’s multiple criminal convictions dating to 1998 for burglary, battery, assault, intimidation and theft, among others, Judge Brett Olmstead left his bond at $100,000 set by another judge over the weekend.
Rayburn is due back in court June 28.