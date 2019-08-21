URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine for sale while armed has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.
Antonio Brown, 27, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Hedge Road, is eligible for day-for-day good time and with credit for 161 days already served, should be released in about 14 years.
Brown pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to manufacture or delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon — two of five counts lodged against him in the wake of his arrest March 13 by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
He was sentenced to 15 years for the drug conviction and 14 years for the gun offense, to be served one after the other.
The officers had been investigating Brown for alleged drug activity and stopped him at a gas station in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, because he was driving without a valid license.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said officers saw Brown pull a plastic bag from his pocket, drop it on the ground and cover it with his foot. The bag contained 4.6 grams of crack cocaine. On him, police found another 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and about a half gram of powdered cocaine.
When they asked him if he had a gun, Brown admitted having a revolver in the car. He was on parole at the time for involuntary manslaughter and a weapons conviction and therefore is not allowed to possess weapons.
In exchange for Brown’s plea, McCallum dismissed other counts alleging he was an armed habitual criminal and that he possessed heroin for sale within 1,000 feet of a school or public housing.
Just the day before his arrest, Brown had pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of drugs in Champaign in December 2018 and had been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.
McCallum said Brown had other prior convictions for theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and involuntary manslaughter.
The latter two convictions stemmed from the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend, Sydni Kay Blackwell, 20, of Williamsport, Ind., at the Super 8 Motel in Champaign, in January 2013. Brown served about four years of a 10-year prison sentence for those convictions.