URBANA — A Champaign man who led Champaign County sheriff’s deputies on a small pursuit in March while under the influence from a propellant in canned air has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Keith A. Cooper, 28, who listed an address in the 4600 block of Nicklaus Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Brett Olmstead to driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.
The charge stemmed from his behavior around 9 a.m. March 23.
Deputies were called to a home on Main Street in Savoy after a driver ran over shrubs near a house then took off.
Later another caller reported someone driving erratically through the parking lot of the CVS store at U.S. 45 and Curtis Road, then darting across Curtis to Woodfield Drive, hitting a sign behind the Subway and Body N’ Sole stores.
After about a 10-minute pursuit that included the driver stopping on Woodfield and taking off when the deputy approached the car, deputies arrested Cooper in the parking lot of First Baptist Church at Prospect and Burwash avenues.
The report said in the car, deputies found eight cans of compressed air, one of which had a straw attached to it. The report said Cooper’s lips were a light blue, indicative of recently inhaling the air, which is used to dust computer components.
The propellant used to dispense the canned air is difluoroethane, which produces intoxication.
As part of his probation, Cooper was ordered to perform 240 hours of public service. He may get credit on those for treatment.