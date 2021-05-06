URBANA - A man with previous felony convictions who had a gun on him at a Champaign gas station has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Sean Welch, 46, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Weaver told Judge Adam Dill that Champaign police had been called there for a possible domestic disturbance just moments after shots were heard at the nearby Gramercy Park apartment complex.
They were told that a man had been pointing a gun at a woman outside and at himself as well. Officers were in the business when Welch came out of the bathroom and gave police a loaded handgun that he had in his waistband.
Weaver said police learned that Welch and the woman had been at a bar earlier drinking and left after he reportedly argued with a patron. She was apparently trying to calm him when the witness saw him point the gun at her.
With previous convictions for armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, driving under revocation and criminal trespass, Welch is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole.
Although Welch is being held in the county jail for the Department of Corrections on a parole hold, Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson told the judge that Welch lives with his fiance and two young children and has lung cancer and an upcoming appointment at the Mayo Clinic.
Dill set bond for Welch at $250,000 and told him to be back in court May 19.
If convicted of the armed habitual criminal charge, Welch faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years.