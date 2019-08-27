URBANA — A Champaign man with a conviction in his past who admitted having a gun has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Isaac D. Moore, 20, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Moore had a gun Jan. 7 near the intersection of Hedge Road and Holly Hill Drive. McCallum said Champaign police had been called to that area on a report that there were several men arguing and that some had guns.
Moore had a .22-calber pistol, the prosecutor said.
Having been convicted of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in 2017, Moore is not allowed to possess a gun.
Judge Tom Difanis, who accepted the plea, agreed to recommend Moore for drug treatment in prison if space is available. McCallum dismissed a second count against Moore alleging that the gun’s serial number had been defaced.
Moore was given credit on his sentence for 233 days already served.