CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County coroner believes the recent death of a Champaign man found near an athletic field at Parkland College was a suicide.
Coroner Duane Northrup said a Parkland employee found the body of Christian Djamen, 31, hanging from a bar on a set of bleachers Tuesday morning. A car belonging to him was nearby.
The employee notified Parkland police, who investigated, and attended Mr. Djamen’s autopsy.
“Everything was consistent with a suicide,” said Northrup.
Mr. Djamen was not a Parkland College student but lived in northwest Champaign about 2 ½ miles away.
Northrup said investigators found writings in his apartment that suggested Mr. Djamen was experiencing mental health issues.
Northrup said he continues to investigate and is waiting for the results of lab tests to be certain that he had no underlying health issues.