Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low 1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.