CHAMPAIGN — On the heels of Tuesday night's experience a Champaign resident had after speaking out at a city council meeting, Mayor Deb Feinen addressed the issue in a written statement today.
Albert Morr told The News-Gazette he left surprised and angry when his story of gun violence in his neighborhood was met with a stern response by council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer.
Feinen's statement in its entirety:
"I believe that it is important to speak out regarding the Council meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
"As a Mayor I have worked very hard to create a space at our Council meetings where community members feel safe in approaching Council and speaking. I view the responsibility to listen to the public as one of our most important duties and I take this responsibility very seriously.
"On Tuesday, the Morrs and the community were left with the impression that individuals petitioning their government were not welcome and I can not let this impression stand.
"In our democracy, the first amendment gives both the public and elected officials the right to speak at meetings, and it is important that each person be respected and given the opportunity to provide their perspective.
"Although I spoke with the Morrs after the meeting, I wish that I had the presence of mind to speak from the dais on Tuesday, so it was clear that I did not agree that the Morrs’ comments were not welcomed. I should have publicly supported them and recognized the courage it took to for them to come forward.
"I care deeply for all members of our community who are put in harm’s way by senseless violence. The issues raised by the Morrs regarding gun violence in our community are important and their perspective should not be ignored. As one resident said to me today, 'when we see problems through only our own lens, we will never solve them.'
"Instead, we need to understand each other and work together for a better community. I welcome any person who is willing to use their voice at City Council meetings and be engaged in the real work going on to diminish community gun violence.
"Every neighborhood has the right to be safe and every person has the right to be heard at Council."