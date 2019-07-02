CHAMPAIGN — As the mayor of Champaign and a full-time lawyer, Deb Feinen is used to working two jobs.

Now, one of her jobs has changed. She’s eased out of her longtime local law practice and taken over as vice president of downstate operations at Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund.

Feinen said she’s still wrapping up what remains of her law practice, but has been working full time at ATG.

“I thought it would be an interesting challenge,” Feinen said.

She began her new job at ATG in mid-April, she said, “and they’ve been really good about letting me do what I need to do for the city.”

The Champaign mayor’s job is part time, and Feinen was re-elected in April.

Also a working mother, Feinen said her private law practice involved always being available when her clients needed her.

Her new job with ATG will involve mostly working 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, she said, though that’s not to say she’s not in on some weekends and evenings to get things done.

Founded in 1964, Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund works with attorney/title agents who issue title-insurance policies as part of their law practices.

Feinen, who has handled real-estate transactions as part of her practice, had been an ATG attorney/agent for more than a decade, she said.

The company’s CEO is based in Chicago, and Feinen is managing the downstate operations. She’ll also be helping support ATG’s current agents and recruiting new ones, according to ATG spokeswoman Mary Beth McCarthy.

When ATG conducted a search to fill this position, the company hoped to find someone local, invested in the community and with a strong real-estate background, she said.

Feinen “is really qualified,” McCarthy said.

Feinen said keeping lawyers involved in real-estate sales is the bedrock of ATG.

It’s important for property buyers to have their own attorneys reviewing the title work and looking after their interests in the transaction, she said.

“For most people, it’s the biggest purchase they’ll ever make,” she said.