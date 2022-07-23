CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign city council member said he’s “generally supportive” of changing an intergovernmental agreement that would allow Central High School’s varsity football team to play a home game on the newly-renovated McKinley Field.
While there hasn’t yet been a formal request made to the city about that, Council Member Tom Bruno said he understands people love tradition.
“I don’t know what the proposal is going to be, but a daytime game on a Saturday afternoon during high school football season does not bother me,” he said.
“I’d be much more troubled by lots of people congregating in a gymnasium.”
A prohibition on varsity football games at McKinley Field, which has recently undergone a $7.1 million renovation, was included in a 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and city to address neighborhood concerns about lights, traffic and parking.
Allowing the varsity team to play a home game on the field, where its practices are held, would require a change in that agreement, and as of yet, the city has received no such request from the school district, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
“We’re aware of discussions going on in the community,” he said.
The school board recently threw its support to the idea of one home varsity game at McKinley based on a request from the Central High School Booster Club.
School district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said Friday the school board voted July 11 to give Superintendent Shelia Boozer authority to revisit the issue and work with City Manager Dorothy David regarding the boosters’ request to play one game at McKinley Field.
“This will be a priority for Dr. Boozer when she returns from vacation,” Moore said.
Former council member Greg Stock questions whether it would be just one varsity game at McKinley, or if one game would potentially lead to more varsity games there.
“That’s the part that I don’t know that the neighborhood understands — that this is where this is going,” he said.
Booster club signs express support for “varsity football games” not a single game, at McKinley, Stock said.
As a former council member representing the district that includes part of the field, Stock said his biggest concern would be not just noise and light but public safety from a bigger crowd and more traffic that a varsity game would draw.
The streets in the neighborhood are narrow, which could make it more difficult for police and fire vehicles to access the site in the event of an emergency.
Bruno said people coming to games aren’t going to park their cars in the middle of the street and an ambulance or fire truck would likely be able to get through if needed.
“We’re not talking about Yankee Stadium,” he said.
Bruno also pointed out voters rejected the idea of moving Champaign Central to farmland on the north side of the city and expressed a desire to keep the school in the heart of the city. And he takes that to mean people are willing to live with the side effects of having a high school centrally located.
The school board has already voted on the idea of a varsity game at McKinley, Bruno said, and he’d like to defer to the school board’s judgment.
“I don’t think they have evil intent. It’s not like we’re dealing with a foreign corporation. The people making these decisions were elected by almost the same people who elected us.”
He’s willing to listen to neighborhood concerns, Bruno said, but at this point he’s had zero calls from the community either for or against the idea.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said city officials will need to receive a proposal from the school district asking the city to amend the intergovernmental agreement to consider this issue. While booster club parents and students are gathering neighborhood input, the booster club isn’t party to the intergovernmental agreement — the school district is, she said.
“We haven’t even had a chance to hear from the neighborhood and for the two staffs to talk to each other and to see what options might be available,” Feinen said.
If and when a formal proposal is made, Feinen said, city officials will need to be mindful of neighborhood concerns and be prepared to address them.
Meanwhile, she said, the fact that Central students have been out gathering neighborhood input on the issue is a great lesson for those students.
“What a great civics lesson,” she said. “It is awesome that the kids are having that opportunity to go knock on doors and go talk to the community. I think that’s fantastic.”