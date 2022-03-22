CHAMPAIGN — City officials are inviting the public to meet three veteran police officials who have been chosen as finalists for Champaign police chief.
The finalists will be available at a community open house set for 7-8:30 p.m. March 29 at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C, in the CityView Room.
The police chief position has been vacant for more than seven months. On Feb. 2, the city announced it was extending the application process for full consideration to Feb. 25.
The three finalists will be in Champaign for interviews March 28-30.
All three finalists will be interviewed by City Manager Dorothy David, deputy city managers and panels of representatives from the police department and other city staff.
Finalists have been identified as Angela Coonce, currently commander of the North Patrol Division for St. Louis police; Bryce Johnson, police chief in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Timothy Tyler, director/police chief of Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement in Springfield.
According to information on the finalists released Tuesday by David, Coonce has more than 24 years experience in law enforcement and has risen through the ranks at the St. Louis police department.
Before rising to her current position, she served as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, aide to the chief, platoon commander of the laboratory division, commander of the intelligence division, commander of the second district, commander of the intelligence division and commander of technological solutions and investigations.
She holds master’s degrees in security studies and management and leadership, and has completed training at the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum, Southern Police Institute and the Anti-Defamation League.
Johnson has more than 29 years experience in law enforcement, and before serving as chief in Idaho Falls was chief of police for Juneau, Alas.
He also worked for Salt Lake City police, serving as a police officer, shift supervisor, watch commander and assistant bureau commander for patrol, and was an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Naval Reserve Office of Naval Intelligence.
He has also been a teacher and adjunct professor in Salt Lake City and holds a master’s degree in public administration, and has completed training at the FBI National Executive Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership.
Tyler also has more than 29 years experience in law enforcement.
Before being named to his current position, he served with Illinois State Police, where he rose through the ranks from master sergeant/squad leader, lieutenant/operations officer, lieutenant/detail commander for the Metro East Police Assistance Team and captain/district commander.
He previously served as a police officer and sergeant for the Markham Police Department, and has 32 years of military experience in the U.S. Army, currently serving in the rank of colonel in the Army Reserves.
Tyler is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration and has completed training at Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, along with multiple courses through Illinois State Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.