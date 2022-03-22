Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.