CHAMPAIGN — A park on Champaign’s south side will be getting new playground equipment.
The Champaign Park District Board voted 5-0 on Wednesday night to accept a $43,273.05 bid from Farmington, Mo.-based All Inclusive Rec for the new equipment at Morrissey Park.
It includes a play structure for children ages 5-12, a shade canape, three bays of swings and a stand-alone component on a playground site at the north end of the park, not far from Harrington Drive.
Park district staff plan to install the equipment this fall.
“By having the staff do the installation, we save money for the taxpayers,” said board President Craig Hays.
“We need more shade in our parks,” said board member Barb Kuhl.
In other business, the board voted 5-0 to have asbestos removed from flooring at the Douglass Annex at a cost of $15,310.
The board also voted 5-0 to annex two properties: 1811 Scottsdale Drive and 3607 S. Duncan Road.