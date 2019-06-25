CHAMPAIGN — It will soon be easier for tennis players to see the ball during matches at the Dodds Tennis Center.
At 5:30 p.m. today at the Bresnan Meeting Center, the Champaign park board is scheduled to vote on awarding a bid to install new LED court lighting at the facility.
Park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce said the current lighting at the tennis center is more than 20 years old.
He said the new bulbs will be brighter and more efficient than the original ones.
“Players should be able to see the ball better,” DeLuce said.
The district received four bids for the project, with Energy Harvest submitting the lowest one at $61,954.50.
DeLuce said the new lighting will be installed this summer before the fall tennis season gets underway.