URBANA — The Urbana Business Association has selected Darius White to serve as its new executive director starting Oct. 14.
White has worked for the past seven years in program and major events coordination for the Champaign Park District and Eastern Illinois University, the group said.
He is wrapping up his current position with the park district as adult and senior coordinator at Douglass Park.
White holds a master’s degree in management from Colorado Technical University and a bachelor’s degree in consumer studies and family services from EIU.
He has served on several committees and commissions for both the Champaign Park District and city of Urbana, and is a three-time recipient of the Champaign Park District’s Community Impact Award.
In his new position, White will oversee the business association’s operations, programming and administration.