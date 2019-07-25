CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District is seeking financial help from the state to further develop a popular site on the city’s north side.
The Champaign Park Board voted unanimously Wednesday to submit an application for a $347,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant to cover half the costs of improvements at Spalding Park.
“We want to improve the park for the residents,” said park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce. “We are making these improvements to make sure Spalding remains a park for the community.”
The Spalding Park improvement plan being sent to the state estimates costs at:
— $80,000 to improve the path along Harris Avenue.
— $280,000 to improve the other paths.
— $130,000 to replace the existing playground, which was built in 1996.
— $25,000 to add fitness stations at a site east of the playground.
— $40,000 to replace the old shelter, built in 1995. Champaign Park District Director of Planning Andrew Weiss said the existing shelter is undersized compared to those in other community parks. “The new shelter will be roughly two or three times the size of the old shelter,” Weiss said.
— $100,000 to install lighting along the paths.
When $86,500 for architectural and engineering work and $2,500 in other costs are included, the entire project is estimated at $694,000.
On Wednesday, the park board decided to remove plans for $260,000 for work on the tennis courts and installation of two pickleball courts from the grant application because the Unit 4 school district plans to build a larger tennis facility at Spalding Park.
If the Champaign Park District is awarded the grant, it would have two years to complete all the work.
The grant program provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas.
The local agency, in this case the park district, must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining costs of an approved project prior to receipt of grant funds.
This program is funded through a percentage of the state’s real estate transfer tax.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to extend its contract with Seat Advisor Box Office, a cloud-based ticketing software firm, to provide a ticketing platform for the Virginia Theatre.
“The sales interface is intuitive and easy to use for both patrons purchasing tickets and staff working in the box office,” said theater Director Steven Bentz.